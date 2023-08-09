OSCEOLA, Ark. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting involving police in Osceola, Arkansas Wednesday morning.

Arkansas State Police said 33-year-old Keivion Jones died after he was shot by officers outside of a home on Donaldson Street.

Arkansas State Police said three Osceola Police officers arrived at the home around 9:38 a.m. after they found a vehicle there that had been driven by a suspect who reportedly pointed a rifle at an employee at a local convenience store earlier in the morning.

According to reports from OPD, Jones came out of the home and pointed a rifle at officers. The officers reportedly fired their weapons during the encounter, striking Jones. They said three people were inside the home at the time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Family members told WREG Jones was a father of four who was schizophrenic and had PTSD. They said Jones was picking up his uncle when the shooting happened and he was “laid out” for hours.

Robert Jones, who identified himself as Keivion’s brother, said police got a call that a gas station in town had been robbed. He believes police saw his brother’s truck leaving as they showed up and followed him to his uncle’s house, where he was shot.

Photo of the gas station where Jones’ family says the robbery occurred

Relatives said Jones was unarmed, although his brother said he was licensed to carry. But WREG has seen video that appears to show Jones inside that gas station with an assault-style weapon pointing it at a worker.

A witness says police shot 15 times.

“The only thing you heard them say was, ‘Come out, come out,'” witness Nicola Banks said. “You never heard them say ‘put your hands up’ or none of that, and then they just went to shooting, pop, pop, pop, pop. It’s crazy.”

Arkansas State Police is investigating the case and said Jones’ body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the cause of death will be determined.

After the shooting, the scene got intense as people broke through crime scene tape and confronted officers.

“He loved life and he had something to live for,” said the victim’s cousin, Lakisha Byrd. “He was loved by many, by his community and we just feel like this was an unjust shooting, senseless. Every police officer on the force, they know Keivion.”

One man was overcome with so much grief, appeared to suffer a medical emergency and was taken away.

“It could’ve been handled another way. How many rounds does it take to kill a man?” asked Robert Alexander, Jones’ uncle.

Jones’ family members say they want justice.

“We’re going to keep his name alive,” Byrd said.

Osceola is about 50 miles north of Memphis in Mississippi County, Arkansas.