Father-Daughter bond grows stronger through life-saving donations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — As a parent, most people would agree they would do anything for their child, but this time the roles were reversed.

A Sherwood man was in need of a stem cell donor, and his perfect match? His daughter.

Doctors at UAMS said he had about a 30% chance to live, but the transplant was a must to try to save his life.

“I mean we knew what the odds were and we knew that they weren’t great.” said Paula Graeger, stem cell donor.

Draeger says she would do anything for her dad. When she found out her dad had been diagnosed with Leukemia she didn’t hesitate to be there for him in his time of need.

“It’s been a long journey…about two and half, three years,” said Butch King, Paula’s father, “you’ve got a 70 percent chance of not surviving.”

With a 30% chance to find a match, Paula was hoping she could be the key to a cure for her father.

“Your match has to ask you…are you willing to donate… I was like yea, you don’t really have to ask that” said Draeger.

It was a no brainer for Paula, but she wasn’t the only sibling ready to help save her dad.

“I just happened to be the match…any of us would have done it for him,” said Draeger.

Now the two hold hands tighter than ever, as they realize how truly precious this father/daughter bond is.

