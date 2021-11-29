Fayetteville High to compete as football championships near

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will kick off its broadcast of the 2021 5A, 6A and 7A football championships this weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock with some Northwest Arkansas and River Valley schools competing.

According to a press release, the first matchup will kickoff Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. featuring Pulaski Academy taking on White Hall, Greenwood vs. El Dorado the following day at noon, and Bryant battling Fayetteville in the final game of the weekend, Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas PBS Sports will broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on their primary channel, they said in their release.

If you can’t make it to the game, in the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.

The games will also be broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in the Central Arkansas area.