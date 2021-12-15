FBI seeking information on ‘Holiday Heister’ in Marked Tree bank robbery

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is partnering with Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a takeover bank robbery that occurred in Marked Tree, Ark. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Armor Bank located at 214 Hester Park Drive.

The agencies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the thief, nicknamed the “Holiday Heister.” A news release says the suspect entered the bank, pulled a gun and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

Authorities say he then ordered the bank teller to give him cash, which he put into a plastic bag and fled the scene in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows.

The suspect was last seen driving south on Interstate-555 out of Marked Tree. He is described as a white or light-skinned black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall, wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a black ski mask, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

No one was hurt in the robbery and no shots were fired, the release said.

If anyone has information about the suspect or the incident, contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.