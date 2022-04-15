LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FBI Little Rock issued a press release Friday warning of an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children.

According to the release, the FBI has received “numerous” reports of predators posing as young girls on social media to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims.

If you are unfamiliar with sextortion, here is how it works:

A predator (posing as a young girl on social media) uses deception and manipulation to convince a

young male, usually 13 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit sexual activity over video chat. The video is secretly recorded and saved by the predator. The predator then reveals they have saved the recordings and attempts to extort money from the

juvenile victim by threatening to post the videos on various social media pages. To receive money, the predator may ask for bank account login information or request gift cards.

Committing the crime can lead to heavy penalties, including life sentences for offenders. To make the victimization stop, the release says children typically notify someone, such as a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement.

The embarrassment children feel from the activity they engaged in is what usually prevents them from coming forward, authorities say.

The FBI offers these tips to protect adults and children online:

Parents should be selective about what they share online. If social media accounts are open to everyone,

offenders can easily learn about parents and their children, and then use that information for their

predatory purposes.

Be wary of anyone you encounter online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

People can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim

to be.

Be highly suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to start communicating with them

on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you know someone who may be a victim of sextortion in Arkansas: