LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

The release notes that the FBI has received “numerous reports” of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these underage victims. FBI Little Rock reports an “alarming uptick” in these schemes targeting children around El Dorado, Magnolia and Monticello.

The FBI notes that the scheme works as follows:

A predator (posing as a child on social media) uses deception and manipulation to convince a minor victim, usually 13 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit sexual activity over video chat. The videos or images are secretly recorded and saved by the predator. The predator then reveals they have saved the recordings and attempts to extort money from the juvenile victim by threatening to post the videos on various social media pages. To receive money, the predator may ask for bank account login information or request gift cards.

The coercion of a child by an adult to produce child sexual abuse material (CSAM) carries heavy penalties, including potential life sentences for offenders. To make the victimization stop, children typically notify someone—normally a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement.

The report notes that the embarrassment children feel from the activity they were coerced to engage in is what usually prevents them from coming forward. Sextortion offenders frequently have dozens of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify a predator may prevent countless future incidents of sexual exploitation.

The FBI offers the following tips to help protect children:

Everyone should be wary of anyone they encounter online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

People can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be highly suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to start communicating with them on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you know someone who may be a victim of sextortion: