LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal prosecutors have requested that a Conway man who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection receive a 78-month prison sentence.

The sentencing memo was filed in the District of Columbia District Court against Peter Stager, who pleaded guilty in February to beating a capitol police officer with a flagpole during the insurrection, resulting in a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

The officer was later able to return to duty, prosecutors stated.

Stager was captured on video the same day, saying, “Death is the only remedy for what’s in [the Capitol] building” and “Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get.”

In addition to the prison sentence, prosecutors are requesting three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution, a $31,627 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The maximum possible sentence for the assault was 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Stager’s attorney had not filed a sentencing memo as of Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Richard “BigO” Barnett of Gravette filed a request with the court to file an appeal of his 54-month sentence, imposed May 24 as the result of a jury trial.

Other Arkansas-based Jan. 6 insurrectionists are:

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs who was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on July 7, 2022.

Jon “JT” Mott of Flippin was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison followed by 3 years probation after pleading guilty in November 2022 to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. Court records show that his sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to the Department of Justice, over 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.