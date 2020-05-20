Fire leads search crews to find missing hikers

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KOLR) – Two lost hikers in the Ozark National Forest in Baxter County, Arkansas, were located and rescued overnight.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. Tuesday May 19 the Baxter County Sheriff’s office was notified that two women had gone hiking and family member were looking for them but couldn’t find them.

According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Vickie Higginbotham and 30-year-old Sheila Honeycuttwere able to text Higginbotham’s husband saying that they were lost and needed help.

Mr. Higginbotham told police he had been searching for them since 5 p.m. and that he could hear them yelling but couldn’t find them.

Multiple agencies and a helicopter responded to the area the women said they were.

During the search, crews in the helicopter saw a fire the women built and were able to guide authorities to their location.

The vehicle that the women had been in seemed to have been in a accident. Personnel attempted to located the vehicle Wednesday morning.

The women were rescued out of the forest around 2 a.m. Wednesday May 20.