Five Conway businesses fail ABC COVID-19 compliance checks

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – Five Conway businesses failed their COVID-19 compliance checks.

Those businesses are now under review to determine if violations will be issued.

Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control are doing random checks at restaurants, bars and clubs to make sure they are following COVID-19 directives.

Since June 2020, agents have completed more than 5,000 checks. About 6.5% of businesses have failed.

The newest report showing five out of 17 Conway businesses failed to follow at least one directive.

“It’s very surprising to me,” said Joshua Stapleton, Manager of Walk-on’s, “I believe we are following all CDC guidelines.”

Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux is one of those five restaurants. Manager Joshua Stapleton said he thinks the restaurant follows all the guidelines but failed from one bad observation.

“We had a lot of people here waiting in the lobby area because it was cold outside. We should have had them outside waiting in their vehicle, that’s the only thing I could think of,” said Stapleton.

The report from ABC notes, patrons at Walk-on’s didn’t socially distance or wear face masks.

Not social distancing was a common note for businesses who failed the check. Such as Red Robin, Los Potrillos and TCs Midtown Grill.

Bears Den also failed their check. ABC notes tables were not socially distanced, all tables and booths were occupied and it appeared to be past 66% capacity.

According to ABC, this is the second time TC’s Midtown and Los Potrillos failed their COVID-19 checks.

ABC says no violations or fines have been issued at this time. The reports need to be reviewed. However, businesses could get a 600 dollar fine and 60 days probation if found to be in violation.