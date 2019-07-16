Flash flooding prompts water rescues across southwest Arkansas

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is being diverted along Highway 278 W. headed into Dierks, Arkansas due to high water over the roadway.

Several roads are also underwater or closed in Nashville and Center Point in Howard County because of flash flooding. Radar is showing 6-16″ accumulations in Howard County since heavy rains moved into the area Monday night.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office initially considered evacuating the jail, but decided against it after reevaluating. Prisoners and staff are still inside the facility.

Flooding in Nashville, AR

There is major flooding along HWY 371 from Nashville to Prescott. That’s across 3 counties.

https://twitter.com/myARDOT/status/1151126316529459206

Other updates:

-4 high water rescues in Nevada county, no locations given.

-1 house flooded with water 18 inches deep in Prescott (also Nevada county)