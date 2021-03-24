Flynn Restaurant Group adds Pizza Hut & Wendy’s to its portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO (KNWA/KFTA) — The largest franchise operator in America acquires another 1,100-plus restaurant locations.

San Francisco-based Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG) acquired 937 Pizza Hut® and 194 Wendy’s® locations across the U.S. from Kansas City-based NPC International, including locations in Arkansas.

This acquisition means FRG almost doubles its restaurant size. It now owns and operates a combined total of 2,355 “quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants,” according to a company statement.

Expected to generate $3.5 billion in sales

Employ approximately 73,000

Operate in 44 states

The portfolio includes Applebee’s®, Panera Bread®, Taco Bell®, and Arby’s®

The deal means an additional $1.2 billion in sales to its already $2.3 billion in earnings, according to FRG.

We are excited to announce the addition of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s to our portfolio. They bring with them a wonderful team of dedicated operators and support personnel, who we welcome whole-heartedly into the Flynn family. Further, both Pizza Hut and Wendy’s are deeply established as leading concepts in their sectors, and our entry into their systems furthers our goal to operate at scale in top-tier brands.” Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Flynn Restaurant Group.