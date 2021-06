LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2022 Razorbacks recruits Derrian Ford (Next Page Force) and Kel’el Ware (All Arkansas Red) went down to the wire in this year’s debut night of Real Deal in the Rock.

Ford, a rising senior at Magnolia, came out on top in this AAU matchup as he drains game-winning free throws in the final seconds.

Nick Walters has the highlights from Little Rock Southwest High School.