DANVILLE, Ark. (KARK) –—Danville Police are looking for a former Boy Scout Troop leader accused of stealing money.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Chad Young.

According to police, financial records showed Young was responsible for a popcorn fundraiser.

Police say there was $2,000 not accounted for through the fundraiser.

Police are now looking for Young. If you know where he may be, contact Danville Police at (479) 495-2121.