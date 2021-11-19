Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor has hip surgery after fall

FILE – Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark., comments in Little Rock, Ark., on Nov. 5, 2008. Pryor underwent surgery after breaking his hip and shoulder during a fall, his family said Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor has undergone surgery in New Mexico after falling and breaking his shoulder and hip.

The family of the former senator and Arkansas governor said Thursday that he received a partial hip replacement after tripping and falling while traveling in New Mexico.

Pryor is 87 and a stroke and heart attack survivor. He is expected to return to Arkansas sometime in December.

David Pryor is a Democrat who served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 then served three terms in the U.S. Senate.

He was hospitalized last year after contracting COVID-19.

