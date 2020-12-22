Former Arkansas lieutenant pleads guilty to theft charge

Around Arkansas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — A former sheriff’s lieutenant in northeast Arkansas faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Allen Scott Pillow entered the guilty plea Monday.

He’s accused of stealing more than $30,000 in a sting operation that was set up by the FBI.

According to court records, FBI agents set up a fake scene and asked Pillow to investigate after they received information that he might be abusing his role at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing cash was later found in Pillow’s home.

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

