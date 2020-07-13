Former Governor & U.S. Senator David Pryor hospitalized with COVID-19

U.S. Senator David Pryor and his wife Barbara have tested positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during his Monday press conference on COVID-19 in Arkansas saying former U.S. Senator David Pryor and his wife Barbara have tested positive for the virus.

Hutchinson said he spoke with former U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, David’s son about how to notify the public of the positive test and David still being in the hospital.

“Our prayers go with the Pryor family,” Hutchinson said. It just illustrates that no one is immune to the virus. We can all be careful. We can’t be too careful.”

David was elected to State representative in 1960 and reelected in 1962 and 1964.

August 9, 1966, David was elected as a Democrat to the Eighty-ninth Congress by special election to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Oren Harris and at the same time elected to the Ninetieth Congress.

David served as Governor of Arkansas 1975-1979; elected as a Democrat to the United States Senate in 1978; reelected in 1984 and 1990 and served from January 3, 1979, to January 3, 1997.