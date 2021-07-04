Former Harrison Band Director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault found dead in Stone County

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Stone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a former Harrison High School band director facing 50 counts of sexual assault was found dead Saturday.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, was found dead in Stone County Saturday morning after leaving jail in Boone County, according to KNWA/FOX24’s NBC affiliate KY3.

Mealer was released from jail in Boone County on a $75,000 bond.

Police told KY3 that Mealer went missing after he was released.

Investigators have not confirmed how he died, but say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Additional details surrounding Mealer’s death are limited.