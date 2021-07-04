Former Harrison Band Director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault found dead in Stone County

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Stone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a former Harrison High School band director facing 50 counts of sexual assault was found dead Saturday.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, was found dead in Stone County Saturday morning after leaving jail in Boone County, according to KNWA/FOX24’s NBC affiliate KY3.

Mealer was released from jail in Boone County on a $75,000 bond.

Police told KY3 that Mealer went missing after he was released.

Investigators have not confirmed how he died, but say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Additional details surrounding Mealer’s death are limited.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers