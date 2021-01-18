Former Jefferson County Sheriff dies at 80

Around Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – The former Jefferson County Sheriff Edward Lewis “Boe” Fontaine died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 80.

Sheriff Fontaine started his career in 1980 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff with the uniformed patrol division.  He rose through the ranks and ultimately became the 30th Jefferson County Sheriff serving from 1999 until 2006.

Sheriff Fontaine also served as a Commissioner on the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training after being appointed by then Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in 2001.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers