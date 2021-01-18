Former Jefferson County Sheriff dies at 80

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – The former Jefferson County Sheriff Edward Lewis “Boe” Fontaine died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 80.
Sheriff Fontaine started his career in 1980 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff with the uniformed patrol division. He rose through the ranks and ultimately became the 30th Jefferson County Sheriff serving from 1999 until 2006.
Sheriff Fontaine also served as a Commissioner on the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training after being appointed by then Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in 2001.
