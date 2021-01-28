Former White House official, Arkansas native Judd Deere finds new role on Capitol Hill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Arkansas native Judd Deere is no longer working at the White House, but he has still found a new role in Washington.

Deere has been appointed to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty’s (R- Tennessee) staff.

The Benton native also served in the White House as a special assistant to the president, director of media affairs, director of state communications and Deputy Press Secretary.

Deere previously worked in the U.S. Senate as Press Secretary and Digital Director for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and was a correspondence director for U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas).

In addition to his time in D.C., Deere served at the Arkansas State Capitol as the Director of Communications for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. He also was the Deputy Campaign Manager and Director of Communications for the “Tim Griffin for Arkansas” campaign.

Deere also served as a field director for the Republican Party of Arkansas during the 2010 campaign in the third congressional district.

Deere graduated from Lyon College with a B.A. in Political Science.