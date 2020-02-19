Four people found dead in North Little Rock home; cause of death released

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) — The four people who were found dead in a North Little Rock home late Sunday night have been identified.

Brandi Russell, 36, Tracy Hampton, 51, Deon Lindsey, 47, Christopher Cross, 47, were all found dead inside the home on Sunday, February 16.

On February 19, Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department learned that the cause of death for the four people was carbon monoxide poisoning.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives located a stolen Miller 250 welder/generator inside an enclosed storage room which was located under the residence where the bodies were located. The welder/generator was stolen on the morning of February 16th from a construction site located at 1301 Pike Avenue.

It is believed that the exhaust that was produced by the welder/generator during operation produced the carbon monoxide that lead to the deaths.

Original Story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police found four people dead during a property check-in North Little Rock late last night.

On February 16th around 11:55 pm officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were conducting a property check in the 1000 block of Parker Street. Officers found an open door at 1011 Parker and found an adult male inside the house. Officers knocked on the door in an attempt to gain his attention, however, he did not respond.

Officers entered the residence to check on the man and discovered he was dead. Officers then conducted a safety search of the residence. During the safety search Officers found two additional adult males and one adult female deceased in the home.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation. Detectives recovered several items of evidence which included suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Detectives did not observe any trauma to the bodies.

The four bodies will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be completed. At this time the cause and manner of death are unknown. The names of the individuals will not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.