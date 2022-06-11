LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From noon Friday, June 10 to midnight Sunday, June 12, Arkansas residents and nonresidents can fish anywhere without a fishing license, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission press release.

The AGFC has also stocked nearly 50 ponds across the state with catfish and trout.

NWA Locations:

Lake Bentonville

Murphy Lake

Shaw Family Park

Springdale Lake

Lake Atalanta

River Valley Locations:

Carol Ann Cross Pond

Torraine Lake

Wells Lake

Van Buran Municipal Pond

Pleasant View Park Pond

General fishing regulations such as daily limits, slot limit and length limits still apply.

Free Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition sponsored by the AGFC and approved by Gov. Hutchinson, according to the press release.