Friends say they won’t quit searching for Sydney Sutherland until she’s found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark (KARK) — Friends and family continue to search for Sydney Sutherland, 25, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff, David Lucas, says a U-P-S driver saw the 25-year-old jogging around 3 p.m Wednesday by her home near Highway 18 between Grubbs and Newport.

Sheriff Lucas says they recovered Sutherland’s phone Thursday a quarter mile from her home..

We talked to Sutherland’s friends who say the situation has left the entire community searching for answers.

“We won’t ever stop searching,” said Savanna Reynolds, a family friend.

As of Thursday night, nobody has seen or heard from Sutherland in more than a day.

“Just really upset about it,” said Felicia Drake, Sutherland’s friend.

Drake, along with hundreds of others in the community searched all day Thursday for the missing 25-year-old.

Drake says she watched Sutherland grow up and was heartbroken to hear she was reported missing.

“It was just devastating. I just thought about her mother and how she felt, knowing you can’t find your daughter,” said Drake.

Family friends describe Sutherland as ‘lively, spunky, and a beautiful girl.’

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” said Reynolds.

Jackson County Authorities say Sutherland is 5’3, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

“You’re definitely going to be looking over your shoulder everywhere you go and not going anywhere alone anymore,” Reynolds said.

Volunteers say they won’t quit looking until Sutherland comes home.

“We just want to find her,” said Drake.

Jackson County Authorities are asking anyone who traveled on Highway 67 between 2-5.p.m Wednesday to give them a call at (870)-523-5842 if they saw anything “remotely suspicious.”