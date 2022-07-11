FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating after a woman was found dead at her Fulton County home from a suspected gunshot wound.

According to a release from ASP, Kristy Marie Taylor, 57, was found dead in the driveway of her home located at 3012 Farmwood Rd. southwest of Salem just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Authorities say she was an employee of the county sheriff’s office. Her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were contacted by Fulton County authorities requesting the investigation.