10-year-old student wins Arkansas State Spelling Bee

Little Rock, Ark. (KARK) — Thomas Sinclair, 10, of Garland County is the winner of the Arkansas State Spelling Bee that was held at Cabot High School on Saturday, Feb. 1. The event was sponsored by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

Sinclair won the contest after four hours of competition that included 50 students that ranged from third through eighth graders. Sinclair will represent Arkansas and compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of May 24 in National Park, Maryland.

Srikar Chittemsetty of Benton County was the runner-up of the contest.

Approximately 78,247 students from 500 schools in 60 Arkansas counties participated in local and county contests leading up to the Arkansas State Spelling Bee. One winner from each county was eligible to participate in the statewide spelling bee.

The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives.

Learn more about the Arkansas State Spelling Bee at: www.aecc.com/spellingbee