LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks will be in Little Rock Saturday to play at War Memorial Stadium. Before the Sept. 2 game, there will be a “Paint the Town Red” pep rally and parade to kick off the fun Friday.

Diana Long joined KARK 4 Today from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau on what to expect during the Labor Day weekend.

The parade will begin at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, continue through the River Market District and end at the First Security Amphitheater.

Gates to the amphitheater will open at 6:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the pep rally at 7:30 p.m.

On game day, there will be a free fan fest from noon to 2:30 p.m. outside of War Memorial Stadium. The Razorback game will start at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the game, visit LittleRock.com.