LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will celebrate Governor Hutchinson’s proclamation of June 12 – June 18 as Arkansas Farmers Market Week.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 Gov. Hutchinson will read the proclamation at the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas, North Little Rock.

Other leaders such as the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, along with agriculture leaders, industry partners, farmers’ market managers, farmers, and ranchers will celebrate the agriculture industry and the contributions farmers bring to the state.