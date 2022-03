LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon as active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 5,339 active cases of the virus Monday, a decrease of 730 from the previous day.

Hutchinson will provide his briefing at 1:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Conference Room located at the State Capitol.

A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.