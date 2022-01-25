Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold news briefing as Arkansas shatters hospitalization records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as hospitalizations in the state continues to shatter pandemic records.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, there were an additional 184 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, raising the total to 1,817. Data also showed 215 patients on ventilators, 19 more than the previous day.

Health officials reported that active cases fell, but also noted that deaths have also increased along with hospitalizations. In a Monday update, the ADH reported that there have now been 9,532 total deaths and 741,881 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hutchinson wrote in a social media post Monday that hospitals in Arkansas are going to receive more beds and asks the legislature for assistance in opening more beds at UAMS.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.