Gov. Hutchinson announces partnership program with Arkansas State Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 a new partnership with Arkansas State Police Highway Division and the Arkansas Department of Transportation allowing travelers to contact ASP for non-emergency incidents.

Arkansans can call *277 to reach one of 12 ASP headquarters nearest the callers location and the call will be transferred to the nearest state trooper. This could be for stranded drivers, suspicious activity, etc.

A map illustrating the locations, counties each troop patrols, and contact information can be found here.

AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile are the primary cellular carriers for the program.

“The Department of Public Safety is proud of the collaboration between state agencies and private wireless carriers to provide motorists a simple one-touch connection with the Arkansas State Police, regardless of their location when the call is made,” said Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Hutchinson still urges Arkansans to call 911 if it is an emergency.

“This project has proven to be a collaborative effort by many, all working together, to help make traveling Arkansas a safer experience and better serve the citizens and our visitors,” said Lorie Tudor, Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Division of Arkansas Tourism estimated more than 36 million people traveled on Arkansas highways as a means for leisure or business transportation during 2019.