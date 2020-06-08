Gov. Hutchinson directs Arkansas National Guard to deactivate from civil disturbance mission

570 to begin process today, will be released from duty on Wednesday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the Arkansas National Guard to deactivate 570 guardsmen Monday through Wednesday, June 10.

The Arkansas National Guard soldiers and airmen will return home after being directed to support Arkansas State Police in a civil disturbance mission that began May 31 after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

According to the news release, the Arkansas National Guard said, “Arkansans took to the streets of Little Rock and other cities to protest as it is their first amendment right”.

The Arkansas National Guard said their guardsmen that were mobilized were specifically trained and equipped to assist state and local authorities with a variety of missions, including traffic control, crowd stabilization and upholding the law.

The Arkansas National Guard said the deactivation process will include briefings, equipment turn-in and a COVID-19 test before they leave to make sure none of the Guardsmen have COVID-19 at the time they are released from duty.

According to the National Guard, “Any Guardsmen that might test positive may be continued on orders until they are cleared to be released”.