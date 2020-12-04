Gov. Hutchinson orders flags lowered to honor North Little Rock police officer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered Arkansas and U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff in tribute to the memory of North Little Rock Sergeant J.L. “Buck” Dancy, 62, who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.

The flag will fly at half-staff from today until sunset on Tuesday, December 8, the day of his interment.

Department officials say Sgt. Dancy is the first police officer in Arkansas to die in the line of duty after contracting and battling COVID-19. Sgt. Dancy was hired by NLRPD on June 24, 1985, and officials say Dancy worked in many facets of the profession during his 35-year career.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement, saying:

“I was sad to learn of the death of Sergeant J.L. “Buck” Dancy. He spent 35 years protecting the people of North Little Rock. He worked in many divisions in the North Little Rock Police Department. Chief Tracy Roulston says that Sergeant Dancy was the rock of the investigative division. He wasn’t shy about his faith in God, and his faith guided his life. He was a father figure and a mentor to younger officers. His death is a great loss to the department and to the city. I offer my condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers.”

Funeral arrangements have also been made for Sgt. Dancy.

Visitation will be held on December 7 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Levy Baptist Church located at 3501 Pike Avenue in North Little Rock. This will be an “In & Out” visitation due to COVID guidelines. There is a four-hour window to stop by and pay respects. COVID guidelines will be in place. Masks are mandatory.

The funeral service will on December 8 at 12:00 p.m., which will be held at the New Life Church at 8000 Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock. COVID guidelines will also be in place. Masks are mandatory.

