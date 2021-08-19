Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas will accept refugees from Afghanistan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state of Arkansas will accept refugees from Afghanistan that have left the country due to the Taliban takeover.

“Arkansas understands the American responsibility toward those families, those brave people that supported the United States of America in that mission and Arkansas would welcome them as part of the other states that are welcoming those that need a place of refuge,” Hutchinson said.

“We see this crisis unfold and we first want to make sure all Americans get out of there safely, they have the passage that they need, the military support they need, and we’re all praying for the military operations to be successful in getting Americans out of there,” Hutchinson said.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15.