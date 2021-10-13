Gov. Hutchinson to allow new redistricting map, splits Pulaski, Sebastian Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will allow new congressional boundaries to take effect without his signature on those bills.

Pulaski County would be split into portions among the first, second and fourth districts.

Hutchinson says the removal of minority areas in Pulaski County into multiple districts raises concerns.

Sebastian County is also split into the third and fourth congressional districts.

“While the percentage of minority populations for three of the four congressional districts do not differ that much from the current percentages, the removal of minority areas in Pulaski county into two diff congressional districts does raise concerns,” Hutchinson said.

Several people have asked him to veto the bill. He said will not veto the bills, “out of deference to the legislative prerogatives and the political process.”

Since they will go into law without the governor’s signature, it will enable those who wish to challenge the redistricting plan in court to do so.