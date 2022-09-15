LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday morning to discuss proposed amendments to Title IX.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in any school or educational program that receives funding from the federal government.

In the past, Hutchinson has voiced his opinions on issues regarding gender, medically as well as in schools in the state. In August, the governor spoke out after a federal appeals court blocked the state from enforcing its ban on “gender transition procedures.”

Last year, Hutchinson vetoed “The SAFE Act” after it passed out of the Senate. He stated that the legislation was a “vast government overreach.”

Hutchinson signed a bill in 2021 prohibiting transgender female student-athletes from participating in women sports in Arkansas’ schools. He stated, “This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

This isn’t the first time that Hutchinson has voiced his opinion on sex-based decisions in schools. In 2016, the governor suggested that schools in state disregard former President Barack Obama’s guidance on transgender bathrooms.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge spoke out against the Biden administration’s attempt to “redefine biological sex to include gender identity.” She voiced her concerns on how the changes could affect women’s sports and parental rights.

“It’s time to stop Biden’s insatiable attack on women’s sports and parental rights,” Rutledge said. “Title IX plays a critical role in leveling the playing field for women to not only compete — but succeed — in sports.”

The briefing will start at 1:30 p.m. A livestream can be viewed in the video player above.