Gov. Hutchinson to discuss replacing Arkansas’s statues in National Statuary Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give an update on the process on replacing the statues representing Arkansas in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

National Statuary Hall holds two statues from each state, and Arkansas is currently represented with statues dedicated to U.M. Rose, and prominent Arkansas lawyer after the Civil War who was a founder of the American Bar Association, and James P. Clarke, the state’s 18th governor and a former U.S. senator.

The state assembly voted in July of 2019 to replace those statues with ones representing civil rights activist and journalist Daisy Lee Gatson Bates and legendary performer Johnny Cash.

Hutchinson is set to speak Thursday at 10 a.m.

