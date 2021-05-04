Gov. Hutchinson to end weekly COVID-19 updates

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that Tuesday, May 5, will be the last weekly COVID-19 update in Arkansas.

The Republican governor said he would still hold Tuesday briefings, but they would be much more broad in nature.

“Now, that’s not an indication on where we are. It’s just that we have news that develops periodically,” Hutchinson said. “I will continue with a weekly news update from my office, so you can expect me to be here every Tuesday, because there are other news to cover.”

Hutchinson began hosting daily COVID-19 press conferences after the onset of the pandemic but shifted to a weekly format in September 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers