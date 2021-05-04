Gov. Hutchinson to end weekly COVID-19 updates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that Tuesday, May 5, will be the last weekly COVID-19 update in Arkansas.

The Republican governor said he would still hold Tuesday briefings, but they would be much more broad in nature.

“Now, that’s not an indication on where we are. It’s just that we have news that develops periodically,” Hutchinson said. “I will continue with a weekly news update from my office, so you can expect me to be here every Tuesday, because there are other news to cover.”

Hutchinson began hosting daily COVID-19 press conferences after the onset of the pandemic but shifted to a weekly format in September 2020.