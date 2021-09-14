Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 update as active cases trend down

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases in the state continue trending down over the last week.

A report Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health listed the active case count is 17,821, a decrease of 1,767 from the prior day and a drop of 3,853 from the week ago.

The report also added 31 new deaths to the state’s pandemic total, bringing that number to 7,298. In a week span, data from the ADH shows there have been 228 deaths.

This briefing also comes one day after a military medical team of 20 personnel arrived in Arkansas to help frontline health care workers fight the pandemic and just a week before the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine booster program.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.