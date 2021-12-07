Gov. Hutchinson to provide media briefing discussing tax cuts & COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas as well as the tax cuts being discussed in the special session.

Arkansas lawmakers gathered at the Capitol to begin the special session focusing on issues including income tax reduction. In his original plan, Hutchinson outlined a low-income tax break with the proposal to lower tax rates from 5.9% to 5.3%.

The governor will also give an update on COVID-19 in the state as active cases trend downward and hospitalizations increase.

According to a Monday report, active cases decreased by 388, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 7,277. Monday’s data also showed that hospitalizations increased by 20, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 452.

Since the emergence of the newly-found COVID-19 variant omicron, there have been multiple cases reported in the country.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.