Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders on her first day in office.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Sanders signed the order on January 24, the same day she signed another order regarding the state’s emergency and disaster operations. The signing authorizes $42,000 “to defray both program and administrative costs.”

The order noted that All EMAC requests are reimbursable from requesting states and territories and that funds will be returned to the Governor’s Disaster Fund once received.

It described the 2022 flooding of the Pearl River that “caused catastrophic failure” of Mississippi water treatment plants and the “hardship and suffering” that resulted.

“Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within the State of Mississippi,” it said. “These political subdivisions require supplemental assistance from the State to recover from their losses.”