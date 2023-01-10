Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders on her first day in office.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the day that she was inaugurated as the 47th Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed multiple executive orders, including one instituting an immediate freeze on government hiring and promotions in The Natural State and another banning Critical Race Theory from the state’s public school classrooms.

According to a January 10 media release from the Governor’s office, the hiring freeze order came because Sanders “has the responsibility to reduce government waste and ensure that tax dollars are spent wisely.”

“Elected officials must eliminate unnecessary spending at every level of state government,” the text of the order said. “The Governor of the State of Arkansas will review current and prospective state payroll expenditures to ensure its government functions efficiently and responsibly.”

It added that the hiring and promotion moratorium “is necessary to promote the fiscal efficiency and financial integrity of the State of Arkansas.”

In a separate filing, Gov. Sanders repealed a previous executive order that “was issued to prohibit the promulgation of unnecessary rules and regulations that burden businesses” and replaced it with an order instructing “all state departments, agencies, and offices” to resubmit all rules to the Governor for her review and approval before appearing before legislative committees.

The order also stated that those departments, agencies, and offices “must simultaneously submit two rules for repeal for every one rule presented for rulemaking.” The order noted that there can be exemptions to all of these due to specific provisions of Arkansas law, or they can be granted by the Governor.

Her next order was “to limit government overreach, reduce bureaucracy and review previous executive orders.” The order stated that its intent was to “simplify and streamline government.”

“A complete review and analysis of existing Executive Orders is necessary to assist this Administration as it conducts the official business for the people of Arkansas,” it said.

The fourth executive order was issued “to protect taxpayers and reduce waste in the Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Services Unemployment Insurance Program.” It noted that the state spent more than $53 million on improper unemployment benefits to ineligible applicants over a three-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Arkansans deserve honesty, transparency, and accountability when it comes to state government spending, including in the Unemployment Insurance Program,” it stated. The order pledged to cross-check applicant eligibility through state and federal incarceration records, state death records and the multi-state Integrity Data Hub.

The next order was to “prohibit indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in schools.”

“Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students; and their education policies must protect children and prepare them to enter the workforce. Teachers and school administrators should teach students how to think—not what to think.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, executive order, January 10

The order added that “Critical Race Theory (CRT) is antithetical to the traditional American values of neutrality, equality, and fairness.”

The next executive order was issued to “protect state information and communications technology from the influence of the adversarial foreign governments.” The order specifically said that “the challenges posed by China are particularly acute with respect to information and communications technologies.”

The order noted that the Office of State Procurement “is responsible for promulgating rules that modernize and promote quality, integrity, and public confidence in state procurement” and said that “the information and communications systems of state entities, public primary and secondary schools, cities and counties, and public safety organizations face persistent threats that could harm Arkansans.”

The order continued by claiming that the TikTok app “is of particular concern” because it “can harvest large amounts of data from devices on which it is installed, including information regarding when, where, and how users interact with the Internet.”

The order issued specific deadlines for different state departments and agencies to conduct “a complete review of all relevant materials” and to submit reports to the Governor. It also prohibits TikTok from being installed on “any state network or state-issued information or communications technology device, including all desktop computers, laptop computers, tablets, and mobile phones.”

The final executive order of the day pertained to “eliminating culturally insensitive words from official use in government.”

“Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles. The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, executive order, January 10

The order continued by specifically referring to the term “Latinx” and its use by American Latinos and Hispanics.

” One can no more easily remove gender from Spanish and other romance languages than one can remove vowels and verbs from English,” the order said. It added that only three percent of that demographic group use the word “Latinx” to describe themselves, according to Pew Research.

The order instructs all state offices, departments and agencies to review official documents and submit a written report to the Governor regarding the use of the term “Latinx” and related variations. Written materials are then to be revised within 60 days of the order.

All of the executive orders went into effect upon signing by the Governor.