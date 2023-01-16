LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted a breakfast event Monday morning.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast was held at the Governor’s Mansion, starting at 8 a.m.

The event had appearances from commission officials, Baseline Bilingual School, Gov. Huckabee Sanders, Miss Arkansas and other city officials. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King also gave a virtual message.

During part of event, commission leaders presented the governor with an award for the recognition of support for the organization. FOX 16 News anchors Donna Terrell and Kevin Kelly were also honored with the 2023 Drum Major for Community Leadership award.

