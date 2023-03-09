LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is moving to enact a law requiring age verification for all social media sites.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her backing of Senate Bill 396, which was introduced Thursday afternoon. The bill, titled The Social Media Safety Act, would require any social media site to have an age-verification system in place that requires parental verification before any under-age Arkansas resident could have an account.

Under the bill, any social media that does not comply with the law would be liable for damages. Sanders said both the state’s Attorney General and and any child’s parents would be able to bring legal action.

The legislation would not apply to a social media platform that has generated less than $100 million in annual gross revenue.

Sanders, along with the bill sponsors Sen. Tyler Dess (R-Siloam Springs) and Rep. Jon Eubanks (R-Paris) spoke about the harmful effects of social media on the mental health of minors. Sanders also spoke about the platform’s use by traffickers and cyber-bullies searching for victims.

