LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to speak to hundreds of home schoolers at the Capitol Tuesday morning.

Home School Day is an event hosted by the Family Council and Education Alliance for home-schooled families.

Event speakers will include Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva and several other state officials.

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement saying that this is an opportunity for home schoolers to meet elected officials and learn about the state government.

As governor, Sanders has focused heavily on the education system, introducing the Arkansas LEARNS education plan. Lawmakers filed the education bill in the General Assembly Monday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.