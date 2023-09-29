LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials with the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport say the potential government shutdown would not close the airport, but it would impact hundreds of federal workers who are their partners that have to work without pay.

The potential shutdown comes as lawmakers in Washington D.C. have been unable to reach a deal on a funding bill.

Shane Carter the Director of Public affairs for the airport says a shutdown could cause a financial burden on their federal partners.

“We’re most concerned with our federal partners. They will continue working that would be TSA screeners, FAA the air traffic controller and customs and border protection officers. They will not be paid until after the government shut down is over,” said Carter.

The White House says the shutdown would risk delays for travelers and force 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers from across the nation to work without getting a paycheck.

Carter says they do not want a repeat of 4 years ago.

“The last government shutdown occurred for 35 days and that caused a tremendous hardship on those federal employees,” said Carter.

Carter says TSA workers were deeply impacted as many of them depended for each and every paycheck.

He adds that if a shutdown does happen they plan to do what they did back in 2019 which is have a good bank in the airport for those impacted.

“During the last shut down we helped nearly 500 federal workers and contractor,” said Carter.

As for passengers Carter says in the last government shutdown some people did experience long lines or delayed flights, one of the reasons they’re hoping a shutdown will not happen.

Carter goes on to say if a government shut down does happen travelers are urged to keep an eye on their flight schedules.

If there is no progress made on the new funding bill, it is more likely that the government will shut down at 12:01 ET on Sunday.