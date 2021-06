LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is stepping into the conversation on healthcare coverage for Arkansas teachers.

The Public School Employee Insurance Program is facing a projected $70 million shortfall, which could cause an increase in health insurance premiums.

The Arkansas Education Association wants to use some of the state’s $1 billion surplus to fill the deficit.

The state Board of Finance will hold a special board meeting on June 22.