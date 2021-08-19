Governor Asa Hutchinson talks education in virtual town hall meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson answered questions about education in the Natural State during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening, hosted by the Arkansas Education Association.

This, as students returned to yet another school year during a pandemic.

Hutchinson answered several questions, such as one about COVID-19 leave for teachers who need to quarantine or isolate, to which he said, “It’s up to each school district to decide.”

The Governor was also asked about the lawsuit against him and the state —challenging a judge’s injunction against ACT 1002— which banned cities and schools from implementing a mask mandate.

I shouldn’t have signed that law to begin with, I regretted that and I don’t know why it surprises anyone that somebody in public office recognizes that facts change and you learn more.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Governor Hutchinson also mentioned how, despite the pandemic, this school year is much different than last year because vaccinations are available, which has in turn changed quarantine rules.

