Governor Hutchinson announces fully vaccinated school-aged children are not required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that school-aged children who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19 and can continue attending school and extracurricular activities.

“What this means for the student is it will minimize education loss. They will be able to stay in the classroom. They won’t have to quarantine. They will be able to continue their education even if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also said that it will minimize the distruption to the workforce as well.

“You’ve heard this story many times of a parent having to go out of the workforce for 10-14 days because their child is at home in quarantine,” Hutchinson said.

10% of school age population has been vaccinated (ages 12-18), according to Governor Hutchinson.

“This is not something that should wait to next year. It needs to be done now. The students need to take advantage of that,” Hutchinson said.

The COVID-19 vaccination line is 1-800-985-6030.

