LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is launching a new podcast named “Fast Break with Asa” that will allow listeners to hear a conversation with host Jay Bir discussing topics ranging from foreign policy to economic development.

The first episode is available today, April 18 on podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Anchor.fm, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, and more.

A video version is also available on the governor’s YouTube channel.