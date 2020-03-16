Governor Hutchinson provides update on coronavirus across the Arkansas, 22 cases confirmed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — Governor Asa Hutchinson took to the podium this morning to update on the status of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson told us that they have gathered with medical and education leaders in Fayetteville to meet with hospitals and CEO’s and continue forming a plan for action.

He announced that there are now 22 total confirmed cases in Arkansas with 2 new cases in Cleburne county.

He said testing will dramatically increase this week as hospitals and medical centers around the state are working hard to increase their testing capabilities.

As testing increases in the state so will the number of cases.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that they do not recommend community events and no indoor events over 50 people.

This does not include places like grocery stores or factories.

As of now restaurants will continue to operate on own choosing.

Governor Asa Hutchison ended with he does not reccommend traveling over this extended spring break period.

