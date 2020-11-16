Governor Hutchinson shares thoughts on recent election

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning, where he discussed the nationwide response to the 2020 election, among other things.

The Governor said it is important for legitimate legal challenges and recounts to continue in order to verify the result, but added a smooth transition is also necessary to ensure national security.

“I expect Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States. It was good, actually, to see President Trump tweeted out that he had won. I think that’s the start of an acknowledgment.” Gov. Hutchinson said, “And it is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings to make sure that he is prepared.”

Governor Hutchinson went on to say that without any evidence that the election results were undermined; the nation must come together and recognize the new administration.

